RCD Mallorca - Girona FC

Liga / Matchday 4
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 03.09.2022
RCD Mallorca
Not started
-
-
Girona FC
Lineups

RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
Girona FC logo
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Mallorca

Girona FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33009
2
Real BetisRBB
33009
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
32107
4
Athletic ClubATH
32107
4
Villarreal CFVIL
32107
9
RCD MallorcaMLL
31114
13
Girona FCGIR
31023
Latest news

Liga

Griezmann goal gives Atletico narrow win over Valencia

29/08/2022 at 22:41

Liga

Benzema keeps Madrid perfect with two late strikes at Espanyol

29/08/2022 at 06:54

