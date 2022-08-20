RCD Mallorca - Real Betis

Liga / Matchday 2
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-mallorca/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Mallorca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Mallorca

Real Betis

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MadridATM
11003
1
Real BetisRBB
11003
1
Villarreal CFVIL
11003
4
CA OsasunaOSA
11003
4
Real MadridRMA
11003
11
RCD MallorcaMLL
10101
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

A Morata brace and Griezmann strike sees Atletico ease past Getafe in opener

15/08/2022 at 19:51

Liga

Real swerve scare to begin title defence with win

14/08/2022 at 22:48

Related matches

RCD Espanyol
0
0
Rayo Vallecano
23'
Sevilla FC
-
-
Real Valladolid
21:00
CA Osasuna
-
-
Cádiz CF
20/08
RC Celta
-
-
Real Madrid
20/08

Follow the Liga live Football match between RCD Mallorca and Real Betis with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest RCD Mallorca and Real Betis news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.