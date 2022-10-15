RCD Mallorca - Sevilla FC

La Liga / Matchday 9
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-mallorca/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Mallorca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Mallorca

Sevilla FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
871022
2
Real MadridRMA
871022
3
Athletic ClubATH
852117
4
Atlético MadridATM
851216
5
Real BetisRBB
851216
12
RCD MallorcaMLL
82339
18
Sevilla FCSFC
81346
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Pedri fires Barcelona top of Liga

09/10/2022 at 22:28

La Liga

Madrid move top of Liga after Getafe win

08/10/2022 at 22:19

Related matches

Rayo Vallecano
-
-
Getafe CF
20:00
Girona FC
-
-
Cádiz CF
15/10
Valencia CF
-
-
Elche CF
15/10
Athletic Club
-
-
Atlético Madrid
15/10

Follow the La Liga live Football match between RCD Mallorca and Sevilla FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest RCD Mallorca and Sevilla FC news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.