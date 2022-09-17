RCD Mallorca - UD Almería

Liga / Matchday 6
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 17.09.2022
RCD Mallorca
Not started
-
-
UD Almería
Lineups

RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
UD Almería logo
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Mallorca

UD Almería

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
550015
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
541013
3
Real BetisRBB
540112
4
CA OsasunaOSA
540112
5
Villarreal CFVIL
531110
13
RCD MallorcaMLL
51225
14
UD AlmeríaALM
51134
