Real Betis - Atlético Madrid

La Liga / Matchday 11
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Lineups

Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Real Betis

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
1091028
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1081125
3
Real SociedadRSO
1171322
4
Atlético MadridATM
1062220
5
Real BetisRBB
1062220
