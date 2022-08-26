Real Betis - CA Osasuna

Liga / Matchday 3
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 26.08.2022
Real Betis
Not started
-
-
CA Osasuna
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Betis

CA Osasuna

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
22006
2
Real MadridRMA
22006
3
Real BetisRBB
22006
4
CA OsasunaOSA
22006
5
FC BarcelonaBAR
21104
