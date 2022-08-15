Real Betis - Elche CF

Liga / Matchday 1
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 15.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/elche-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Elche CF
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-2-1-3
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
4-4-2
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-2-1-3
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Betis

Elche CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
11003
2
CA OsasunaOSA
11003
3
Real SociedadRSO
11003
3
UD AlmeríaALM
11003
3
Valencia CFVCF
11003
10
Elche CFECF
00000
10
Real BetisRBB
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Barca frustrated by Rayo as Busquets sees red in scrappy goalless draw

a day ago

Related matches

UD Almería
1
0
Real Madrid
38'
Athletic Club
-
-
RCD Mallorca
15/08
Getafe CF
-
-
Atlético Madrid
15/08
Valencia CF
1
0
Girona FC

Follow the Liga live Football match between Real Betis and Elche CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 15 August 2022.

Catch the latest Real Betis and Elche CF news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.