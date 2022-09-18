Real Betis - Girona FC

Liga / Matchday 6
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-girona/teamcenter.shtml
Girona FC
Lineups

Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
3-4-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
Girona FC logo
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Betis

Girona FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
651016
2
Real MadridRMA
550015
3
Real BetisRBB
540112
4
CA OsasunaOSA
540112
5
Villarreal CFVIL
531110
11
Girona FCGIR
52127
