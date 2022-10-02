Real Madrid - CA Osasuna

Liga / Matchday 7
Bernabéu / 02.10.2022
Real Madrid
Not started
-
-
CA Osasuna
Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-5-1
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

CA Osasuna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
761019
2
Real MadridRMA
660018
3
Athletic ClubATH
751116
4
Real BetisRBB
650115
5
Atlético MadridATM
741213
7
CA OsasunaOSA
640212
