Real Madrid - Girona FC

La Liga / Matchday 12
Bernabéu / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-girona/teamcenter.shtml
Girona FC
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
Girona FC logo
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

Girona FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
11101031
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1191128
3
Atlético MadridATM
1172223
4
Real SociedadRSO
1171322
5
Real BetisRBB
1162320
18
Girona FCGIR
112369
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Ruthless Barca back to winning ways with thumping victory over Bilbao

23/10/2022 at 21:12

La Liga

Griezmann double sees Atletico edge past Betis

23/10/2022 at 17:06

Related matches

UD Almería
-
-
RC Celta
13:00
Cádiz CF
-
-
Atlético Madrid
15:15
Sevilla FC
-
-
Rayo Vallecano
17:30
Valencia CF
-
-
FC Barcelona
20:00

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Real Madrid and Girona FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest Real Madrid and Girona FC news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.