Real Madrid - Real Betis

Liga / Matchday 4
Bernabéu / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-2-1-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

Real Betis

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33009
2
Real BetisRBB
33009
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
32107
4
Athletic ClubATH
32107
4
Villarreal CFVIL
32107
Latest news

Liga

Griezmann goal gives Atletico narrow win over Valencia

29/08/2022 at 22:41

Liga

Benzema keeps Madrid perfect with two late strikes at Espanyol

29/08/2022 at 06:54

