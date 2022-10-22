Real Madrid - Sevilla FC

La Liga / Matchday 11
Bernabéu / 22.10.2022
Real Madrid
Not started
-
-
Sevilla FC
Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

Sevilla FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
1091028
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1081125
3
Real SociedadRSO
1071222
4
Atlético MadridATM
1062220
5
Real BetisRBB
1062220
12
Sevilla FCSFC
1024410
