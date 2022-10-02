Osasuna secured their second consecutive away point at the Santiago Bernabeu to end Real Madrid’s 100 per cent record in La Liga, as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Los Rojillos came into this fixture knowing they had not tasted victory over Los Blancos since 2011 and Jagoba Arrasate’s side held their own in the opening exchanges in search of a positive result.

However, a moment of good fortune proved to work in Madrid’s favour three minutes before the break, as Vinicius Jr.’s cross from the left flank evaded everyone, including Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera as it found its way into the far corner to give Los Blancos the lead.

Osasuna then struck six minutes after half-time to level proceedings. Kike Garcia’s looped header found its way over Real Madrid stand-in goalkeeper Andrey Lunin as the striker marked his first league start of the season for the Pamplona-based club with an important goal.

Real Madrid then had a golden opportunity to take the lead with ten minutes to play as they were awarded a penalty following a VAR review, after David Garcia bundled over Karim Benzema in the area. The Osasuna defender was then shown a straight red card for preventing a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Benzema stepped up to the spot, but the striker saw his powerful effort smack against the top of the crossbar and go behind, as Herrera breathed a sigh of relief in the Osasuna goal.

Despite some late Madrid pressure, the ten men of Osasuna saw out the remainder of the game to continue their impressive start to the season and move up into 6th place in La Liga. Meanwhile for Los Blancos, failing to win tonight means that they are now tied at the top of the table with Barcelona on 19 points.

TALKING POINT - MADRID DROP POINTS FOR FIRST TIME THIS SEASON

Madrid could not make it eight wins from eight games, as Osasuna came to the Bernabeu to spoil the party for the second season in a row, as the side from Pamplona continued their positive start to the new campaign.

The visitors were resilient to hold on to the draw with ten-men, but Los Blancos had many chances to win it, and Karim Benzema will be kicking himself at how he has not scored in this match. The forward missed a penalty, had a goal narrowly ruled out for offside, and saw a fantastic volley in the first half kiss the outside of the post.

Dropping points tonight has shaken things up at the top of the league table, as both Real Madrid and Barcelona are now level on 19 points, and the two heavyweights of Spanish football will soon lock horns again on October 16 in another edition of El Clasico.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid gestures during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and CA Osasuna at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The Brazilian playmaker put in another brilliant performance for his side despite the result, and at this current moment, his form has to mean that he has to be one of the first names that Carlo Ancelotti decides to put on the team sheet.

The 22-year-old made the most amount of successful dribbles on the pitch with five, and he caused havoc down the left flank for much of the game. He also made a total of two key passes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid CF: Lunin 6, Carvajal 7, Rudiger 6, Alaba 6, Mendy 6, Kroos 7, Tchouameni 6, Ceballos 6, Rodrygo 6, Vini Jr. 8, Benzema 7. Subs: Valverde 6, Diaz 6, Asensio 6, Camavinga 6, Militao 6.

CA Osasuna: Herrera 7, Vidal 7, U. Garcia 7, D. Garcia 5, Cruz 6, Brasanac 6, Torro 6, Moncayola 6, Ezzalzouli 7, Gomez 6, K. Garcia 7. Subs: Oroz 6, Sanchez 6, Pena 6, Hernandez 6, Budimir 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

36’ - JUST WIDE FROM BENZEMA - Madrid have their best chance of the game! A goal-kick from Herrera is intercepted cheaply down the left and Vini Jr. breaks at pace. Osasuna are back pedalling, and Benzema makes the run off the ball into the centre of the box. Vini picks him out with a chipped cross, and Benzema tries to hit the ball on the volley first-time, but it very narrowly skims the outside of the post!

42’ - GOAL! (Vinicius Jr.) - The home side get a slice of luck as Vini Jr. gives them the lead! Alaba plays the ball out to the left flank for Vini, who cuts inside onto his right foot before whipping a cross towards the back post, but it evades everyone and somehow goes all the way into the net as Herrera cannot react in time! Benzema was in an offside position there, but he did not interfere with the play, so the goal stands, after a brief VAR check.

51’ - GOAL! (Kike Garcia) - What an equaliser for Osasuna! Kike Garcia flicks a looped header from Unai Garcia's fantastic cross over Lunin from inside the box and into the back of the net!

75’ - PENALTY TO MADRID & RED CARD - Benzema appeals for a penalty as he is bundled over by David Garcia in the penalty area. It looked very clear! The referee stops the game to look at the monitor. The spot-kick is given following a VAR review, and Madrid have a way to take the lead in this tight game! David Garcia is also sent over for the foul.

78’ - BENZEMA MISSES HIS PENALTY! - Benzema smacks his penalty against the top of the crossbar and it goes behind! He goes for pure power but overcooks it badly! What a waste!

81’ - GOAL RULED OUT - Benzema has the ball in the net from inside the area, but he looks narrowly offside, and the flag goes up. The call stands after a VAR review, and it was extremely tight.

KEY STATS

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has failed to score a total of three penalties against Osasuna in La Liga, with all of them coming in 2022 - which is more than against any other opponent in the competition.

Since 2020/21, Real Madrid have recorded three draws against Osasuna in La Liga, their biggest tally against the same opponent in this period (alongside Villarreal).

