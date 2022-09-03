Real Sociedad - Atlético Madrid

Liga / Matchday 4
Reale Arena / 03.09.2022
Real Sociedad
Not started
-
-
Atlético Madrid
Lineups

Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-1-2
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sociedad
Atlético Madrid
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33009
2
Real BetisRBB
33009
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
32107
4
Athletic ClubATH
32107
4
Villarreal CFVIL
32107
6
Atlético MadridATM
32016
8
Real SociedadRSO
32016
