Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

Liga / Matchday 2
Reale Arena / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
22006
2
CA OsasunaOSA
22006
3
Real MadridRMA
22006
4
Rayo VallecanoRVM
21104
5
Atlético MadridATM
11003
7
Real SociedadRSO
11003
9
FC BarcelonaBAR
10101
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

A Morata brace and Griezmann strike sees Atletico ease past Getafe in opener

15/08/2022 at 19:51

Liga

Real swerve scare to begin title defence with win

14/08/2022 at 22:48

Related matches

RC Celta
0
1
Real Madrid
15'
Athletic Club
-
-
Valencia CF
21/08
Atlético Madrid
-
-
Villarreal CF
21/08
Elche CF
-
-
UD Almería
22/08

Follow the Liga live Football match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.