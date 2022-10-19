Real Sociedad - RCD Mallorca

La Liga / Matchday 10
Reale Arena / 19.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-mallorca/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Mallorca
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

RCD Mallorca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
981025
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
971122
3
Atlético MadridATM
961219
4
Real BetisRBB
961219
5
Real SociedadRSO
961219
12
RCD MallorcaMLL
92349
