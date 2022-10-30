Real Sociedad - Real Betis

La Liga / Matchday 12
Reale Arena / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Lineups

Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

Real Betis

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
11101031
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1292129
3
Atlético MadridATM
1272323
4
Real SociedadRSO
1171322
5
Real BetisRBB
1162320
Latest news

La Liga

Ruthless Barca back to winning ways with thumping victory over Bilbao

23/10/2022 at 21:12

La Liga

Griezmann double sees Atletico edge past Betis

23/10/2022 at 17:06

