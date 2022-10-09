Real Sociedad - Villarreal CF

La Liga / Matchday 8
Reale Arena / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-1-2
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-1-2
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

Villarreal CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
761019
2
Real MadridRMA
761019
3
Athletic ClubATH
851216
4
Atlético MadridATM
851216
5
Real BetisRBB
750215
7
Real SociedadRSO
741213
9
Villarreal CFVIL
733112
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Frustrated Real Madrid held at home by 10-man Osasuna

02/10/2022 at 22:38

La Liga

Lewandowski scores only goal as Barcelona overcome Mallorca

01/10/2022 at 21:39

Related matches

Sevilla FC
1
0
Athletic Club
3'
Getafe CF
-
-
Real Madrid
20:00
Real Valladolid
-
-
Real Betis
09/10
Cádiz CF
-
-
RCD Espanyol
09/10

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.