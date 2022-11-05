Real Valladolid - Elche CF

La Liga / Matchday 13
Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/elche-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Elche CF
Lineups

Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
5-3-2
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
5-3-2
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
5-3-2
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Valladolid

Elche CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
12102032
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
12101131
3
Atlético MadridATM
1272323
4
Real BetisRBB
1272323
5
Real SociedadRSO
1271422
11
Real ValladolidVLL
1242614
20
Elche CFECF
120484
Latest news

La Liga

Real Madrid v the Ref: Who was right and who was wrong on big calls?

30/10/2022 at 18:37

La Liga

Stuani penalty earns Girona point as Madrid have late winner controversially disallowed

30/10/2022 at 17:38

