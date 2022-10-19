Real Valladolid - RC Celta

La Liga / Matchday 10
Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla / 19.10.2022
Real Valladolid
Not started
-
-
RC Celta
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Valladolid

RC Celta

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
981025
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
971122
3
Atlético MadridATM
961219
4
Real BetisRBB
961219
5
Real SociedadRSO
961219
11
RC CeltaCEL
931510
17
Real ValladolidVLL
92258
Follow the La Liga live Football match between Real Valladolid and RC Celta with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 19 October 2022.

