Real Valladolid - Real Betis

La Liga / Matchday 8
Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Valladolid

Real Betis

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
761019
2
Real MadridRMA
761019
3
Athletic ClubATH
751116
4
Real BetisRBB
750215
5
Valencia CFVCF
841313
16
Real ValladolidVLL
72147
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Frustrated Real Madrid held at home by 10-man Osasuna

02/10/2022 at 22:38

La Liga

Lewandowski scores only goal as Barcelona overcome Mallorca

01/10/2022 at 21:39

Related matches

UD Almería
3
0
Rayo Vallecano
73'
Atlético Madrid
-
-
Girona FC
15:15
Sevilla FC
-
-
Athletic Club
17:30
Getafe CF
-
-
Real Madrid
20:00

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Real Valladolid and Real Betis with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Real Valladolid and Real Betis news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.