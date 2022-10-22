Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad

La Liga / Matchday 11
Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Lineups

Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
5-3-2
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
5-3-2
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Valladolid

Real Sociedad

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
1091028
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1081125
3
Real SociedadRSO
1071222
4
Atlético MadridATM
1062220
5
Real BetisRBB
1062220
11
Real ValladolidVLL
1032511
