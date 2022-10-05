Sevilla are set to re-sign former manager Jorge Sampaoli as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui, according to reports.

Lopetegui, who is expected to take charge of his final Sevilla game on Wednesday night against Borussia Dortmund, achieved Champions League qualification in every one of his previous three years at the helm, as well as leading Los Nervionenses to Europa League glory in 2020.

However Sevilla now sit just one point above La Liga's drop zone after managing only five points from their first seven league games, and as a result Lopetegui has come under pressure.

According to ESPN, Sevilla will now turn to former manager Sampaoli to right their ship and are reportedly set to announce Lopetegui's dismissal on either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Sampaoli, who managed Sevilla during the 2016/17 season, was most recently in charge of Ligue 1 side Marseille after spells in Brazil with Santos and Atletico Mineiro, and also led the Argentina national side between 2017 and 2018.

The expected time of Lopetegui’s departure comes with question marks as he prepares to take charge of Sevilla against Dortmund in the Champions League.

Talks between Sevilla and Sampaoli are said to have accelerated quickly, and the 62-year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal.

