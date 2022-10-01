Sevilla FC - Atlético Madrid

Liga / Matchday 7
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 01.10.2022
Sevilla FC
Atlético Madrid
Lineups

Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
660018
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
651016
3
Real BetisRBB
650115
4
Athletic ClubATH
641113
5
CA OsasunaOSA
640212
7
Atlético MadridATM
631210
15
Sevilla FCSFC
61235
Latest news

Liga

Real win Madrid derby to maintain flawless start

18/09/2022 at 21:50

Liga

Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona go top

17/09/2022 at 16:39

