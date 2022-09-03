Sevilla FC - FC Barcelona

Liga / Matchday 4
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Lineups

Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

FC Barcelona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33009
2
Real BetisRBB
33009
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
32107
4
Athletic ClubATH
32107
4
Villarreal CFVIL
32107
15
Sevilla FCSFC
30121
Latest news

Liga

Griezmann goal gives Atletico narrow win over Valencia

29/08/2022 at 22:41

Liga

Benzema keeps Madrid perfect with two late strikes at Espanyol

29/08/2022 at 06:54

