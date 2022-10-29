Sevilla FC - Rayo Vallecano

La Liga / Matchday 12
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rayo-vallecano/teamcenter.shtml
Rayo Vallecano
Lineups

Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
Rayo Vallecano logo
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

Rayo Vallecano

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
11101031
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1191128
3
Atlético MadridATM
1172223
4
Real SociedadRSO
1171322
5
Real BetisRBB
1162320
10
Rayo VallecanoRVM
1143415
16
Sevilla FCSFC
1124510
Follow the La Liga live Football match between Sevilla FC and Rayo Vallecano with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest Sevilla FC and Rayo Vallecano news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

