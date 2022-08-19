Sevilla FC - Real Valladolid

Liga / Matchday 2
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 19.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

Real Valladolid

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MadridATM
11003
1
Real BetisRBB
11003
1
Villarreal CFVIL
11003
4
CA OsasunaOSA
11003
4
Real MadridRMA
11003
14
Sevilla FCSFC
10010
18
Real ValladolidVLL
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

A Morata brace and Griezmann strike sees Atletico ease past Getafe in opener

15/08/2022 at 19:51

Liga

Real swerve scare to begin title defence with win

14/08/2022 at 22:48

Related matches

RCD Espanyol
-
-
Rayo Vallecano
19/08
CA Osasuna
-
-
Cádiz CF
20/08
RCD Mallorca
-
-
Real Betis
20/08
RC Celta
-
-
Real Madrid
20/08

Follow the Liga live Football match between Sevilla FC and Real Valladolid with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 19 August 2022.

Catch the latest Sevilla FC and Real Valladolid news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.