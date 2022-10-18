Sevilla FC - Valencia CF

La Liga / Matchday 10
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 18.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valencia-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Valencia CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
Valencia CF logo
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

Valencia CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
981025
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
971122
3
Atlético MadridATM
961219
4
Real BetisRBB
961219
5
Real SociedadRSO
961219
7
Valencia CFVCF
942314
14
Sevilla FCSFC
92349
