Andres Iniesta claims that his former team-mate Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona and insists that he is still the best in the world.

Messi’s emotional exit from the Catalan club shocked many, as the 35-year-old has become so synonymous with the club. The Argentine reportedly did not want to leave but had to due to a financial crisis leaving Barca unable to afford his wages for any longer.

Paris Saint-Germain were the club who managed to sign Messi from Barcelona. He only signed a two-year deal, meaning that there is a chance he becomes a free agent next year, which in Iniesta’s eyes, would be the perfect opportunity for a homecoming.

"Going back to Barcelona is never easy, but Leo can come back; it's still a possibility,” he said to TyC Sports

"The Messi of before and the one of now is different from all. He is number one. The only thing he has done is grow, improve himself, and make his team-mates better. A team with Messi has a very important point to achieve victories and titles. I haven't seen anyone do the things he does.”

Iniesta also shared the sentiment that many hold regarding who one of the favourites are for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, saying: "If Messi is there, of course [Argentina] are one of the favourites ... If Leo wins the World Cup, I'm happy as a team-mate."

Iniesta won the competition with Spain during the 2010 South Africa edition, scoring the winning goal in the 116th minute of a 1-0 win against the Netherlands, and bringing home his country’s first ever World Cup.

Messi, who has publicly said that this will be his last World Cup, came closest to winning the prestigious trophy in 2014, reaching the final with Argentina, but losing to Germany in extra time. Despite the loss, Messi still went home with the Golden Ball award, given to the best player of the tournament.

Argentina will kick off their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22nd, before taking on Mexico and Poland in the group stages.

