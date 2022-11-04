La Liga have launched a fresh attack on the backers of a controversial Super League and say they are ‘trying to conceal its format’ In a video posted via social media.

The bid to launch a new European Super League was announced in April 2021 , but the proposals attracted widespread criticism and nine of the 12 founding clubs withdrew their support.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are still hoping to turn the idea into a realty, and La Liga say that the proposals are far from being “inclusive and open,” designed to protect a select group of privileged clubs.

“The promoters of the Super League are trying to conceal its format, claiming that they still don’t have a fixed model, although it will be inclusive and open," they said in the video.

“We know that this is false and that they want to present a semi-closed format similar to that of 2019, which has already been rejected by the clubs and (the) European Leagues (group).

“This model is based on promotion and relegation between European divisions where the national leagues do not provide direct access to the top tier.

“On the contrary, they perpetuate the participation of a privileged view, even if they perform poorly in their domestic leagues.”

A22 are the company responsible for the Super League and La Liga president Javier Tebas gave his own criticism regarding efforts to revamp the league.

“They maybe look like lambs, but they are in fact wolves, the same wolves as before,” he said in quotes published by the Independent

In a twist of irony, the Super League competition proposals are reportedly like the ones proposed by the European Clubs Association and UEFA in 2019 that were unanimously rejected.

This would have included a tier system with promotion and relegation between European divisions, but the national leagues do not provide access to the top tier.

Now, the European Court of Justice will determine if UEFA and FIFA abused the position of power under EU competition law in blocking the Super League formation and sanctioning the clubs involved. The final ruling is expected next year.

UEFA and FIFA have both issued hard-line stances against the idea of a Super League, but steps were previously made to appease Europe’s biggest clubs with the introduction of ‘legacy’ places in the Champions League.

This would have involve two qualification places being given to clubs based on their historic success in the competition. The balance of appeasing and sanctioning Europe’s biggest clubs looks set to continue.

