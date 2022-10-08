UD Almería - Rayo Vallecano

La Liga / Matchday 8
Power Horse Stadium / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-almeria/teamcenter.shtml
UD Almería
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rayo-vallecano/teamcenter.shtml
Rayo Vallecano
Lineups

UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
4-3-3
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-2-1-3
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
4-3-3
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Almería logo
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
Rayo Vallecano logo
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

UD Almería

Rayo Vallecano

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
761019
2
Real MadridRMA
761019
3
Athletic ClubATH
751116
4
Real BetisRBB
750215
5
Atlético MadridATM
741213
10
Rayo VallecanoRVM
731310
18
UD AlmeríaALM
71154
Latest news

La Liga

Frustrated Real Madrid held at home by 10-man Osasuna

02/10/2022 at 22:38

La Liga

Lewandowski scores only goal as Barcelona overcome Mallorca

01/10/2022 at 21:39

Follow the La Liga live Football match between UD Almería and Rayo Vallecano with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest UD Almería and Rayo Vallecano news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

