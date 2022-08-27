UD Almería - Sevilla FC

Liga / Matchday 3
Power Horse Stadium / 27.08.2022
UD Almería
Not started
-
-
Sevilla FC
Lineups

UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
5-3-2
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
5-3-2
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Almería logo
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

UD Almería

Sevilla FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
32107
2
CA OsasunaOSA
32107
3
Villarreal CFVIL
22006
4
Real MadridRMA
22006
5
FC BarcelonaBAR
21104
13
Sevilla FCSFC
20111
13
UD AlmeríaALM
20111
