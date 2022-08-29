Valencia CF - Atlético Madrid

Liga / Matchday 3
Estadio de Mestalla / 29.08.2022
Valencia CF
Not started
-
-
Atlético Madrid
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valencia CF logo
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Valencia CF

Atlético Madrid

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
33009
2
Villarreal CFVIL
22006
3
Real MadridRMA
22006
4
CA OsasunaOSA
32016
5
Real SociedadRSO
32016
12
Atlético MadridATM
21013
14
Valencia CFVCF
21013
Latest news

Liga

‘He has something special’ – Ansu the key for Barca but should Dembele have seen red?

22/08/2022 at 13:18

Liga

Lewandowski off the mark as Barcelona crush Real Sociedad

22/08/2022 at 08:01

Follow the Liga live Football match between Valencia CF and Atlético Madrid with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 29 August 2022.

Catch the latest Valencia CF and Atlético Madrid news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.