Valencia CF - Elche CF

La Liga / Matchday 9
Estadio de Mestalla / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valencia-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Valencia CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/elche-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Elche CF
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
5-3-2
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valencia CF logo
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Valencia CF

Elche CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
871022
2
Real MadridRMA
871022
3
Athletic ClubATH
852117
4
Atlético MadridATM
851216
5
Real BetisRBB
851216
7
Valencia CFVCF
841313
20
Elche CFECF
80262
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Pedri fires Barcelona top of Liga

09/10/2022 at 22:28

La Liga

Madrid move top of Liga after Getafe win

08/10/2022 at 22:19

Related matches

Rayo Vallecano
-
-
Getafe CF
20:00
Girona FC
-
-
Cádiz CF
15/10
RCD Mallorca
-
-
Sevilla FC
15/10
Athletic Club
-
-
Atlético Madrid
15/10

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Valencia CF and Elche CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Valencia CF and Elche CF news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.