Valencia CF - FC Barcelona

La Liga / Matchday 12
Estadio de Mestalla / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valencia-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Valencia CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Lineups

Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-4-2
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valencia CF logo
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Valencia CF

FC Barcelona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
11101031
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1191128
3
Atlético MadridATM
1172223
4
Real SociedadRSO
1171322
5
Real BetisRBB
1162320
9
Valencia CFVCF
1143415
