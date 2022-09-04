Valencia CF - Getafe CF

Liga / Matchday 4
Estadio de Mestalla / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valencia-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Valencia CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/getafe-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Getafe CF
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valencia CF logo
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Valencia CF

Getafe CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
440012
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
431010
3
Real BetisRBB
43019
4
Athletic ClubATH
32107
4
Villarreal CFVIL
32107
14
Valencia CFVCF
31023
18
Getafe CFGTF
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Rodrygo nets winner as Real Madrid stay perfect with victory over Real Betis

3 hours ago

Liga

Griezmann goal gives Atletico narrow win over Valencia

29/08/2022 at 22:41

Related matches

Sevilla FC
0
2
FC Barcelona
46'
CA Osasuna
-
-
Rayo Vallecano
04/09
Athletic Club
-
-
RCD Espanyol
04/09
Villarreal CF
-
-
Elche CF
04/09

Follow the Liga live Football match between Valencia CF and Getafe CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Valencia CF and Getafe CF news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.