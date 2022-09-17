Valencia CF - RC Celta

Liga / Matchday 6
Estadio de Mestalla / 17.09.2022
Valencia CF
Not started
-
-
RC Celta
Lineups

Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-3
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valencia CF logo
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Valencia CF

RC Celta

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
550015
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
541013
3
Real BetisRBB
540112
4
CA OsasunaOSA
540112
5
Villarreal CFVIL
531110
10
RC CeltaCEL
52127
12
Valencia CFVCF
52036
Latest news

Liga

Real Madrid move top with Real Mallorca win

11/09/2022 at 14:11

Liga

Medical emergency overshadows Barcelona win at Cadiz

10/09/2022 at 20:39

Follow the Liga live Football match between Valencia CF and RC Celta with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Valencia CF and RC Celta news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

