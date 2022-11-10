Valencia CF - Real Betis

La Liga / Matchday 14
Estadio de Mestalla / 10.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valencia-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Valencia CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valencia CF logo
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Valencia CF

Real Betis

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
14121137
2
Real MadridRMA
13102132
3
Real SociedadRSO
1482426
4
Athletic ClubATH
1473424
5
Atlético MadridATM
1373324
6
Real BetisRBB
1373324
11
Valencia CFVCF
1344516
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Raphinha scores late Barca winner after Lewandowski, Pique see red

17 hours ago

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano stun Real Madrid to make it advantage Barcelona in La Liga

Yesterday at 09:54

Related matches

UD Almería
1
0
Getafe CF
90'
Sevilla FC
1
2
Real Sociedad
81'
RCD Espanyol
0
0
Villarreal CF
Half-time
RCD Mallorca
-
-
Atlético Madrid
20:30

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Valencia CF and Real Betis with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 10 November 2022.

Catch the latest Valencia CF and Real Betis news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.