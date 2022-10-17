Villarreal CF - CA Osasuna

La Liga / Matchday 9
Ciudad de Valencia / 17.10.2022
Villarreal CF
Not started
-
-
CA Osasuna
Lineups

Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Villarreal CF

CA Osasuna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
981025
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
971122
3
Atlético MadridATM
961219
4
Real SociedadRSO
961219
5
Athletic ClubATH
952217
8
CA OsasunaOSA
841313
9
Villarreal CFVIL
833212
