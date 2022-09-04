Villarreal CF - Elche CF

Liga / Matchday 4
Estadio de la Cerámica / 04.09.2022
Villarreal CF
Not started
-
-
Elche CF
Lineups

Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Villarreal CF

Elche CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
440012
2
Real BetisRBB
43019
3
Atlético MadridATM
43019
4
FC BarcelonaBAR
32107
5
Athletic ClubATH
32107
5
Villarreal CFVIL
32107
17
Elche CFECF
30121
