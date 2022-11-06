Villarreal CF - RCD Mallorca

La Liga / Matchday 13
Ciudad de Valencia / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-mallorca/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Mallorca
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Villarreal CF

RCD Mallorca

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
12102032
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
12101131
3
Atlético MadridATM
1272323
4
Real BetisRBB
1272323
5
CA OsasunaOSA
1372423
8
Villarreal CFVIL
1253418
14
RCD MallorcaMLL
1234513
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Real Madrid v the Ref: Who was right and who was wrong on big calls?

30/10/2022 at 18:37

La Liga

Stuani penalty earns Girona point as Madrid have late winner controversially disallowed

30/10/2022 at 17:38

Related matches

RC Celta
1
2
CA Osasuna
78'
FC Barcelona
-
-
UD Almería
20:00
Atlético Madrid
-
-
RCD Espanyol
06/11
Real Sociedad
-
-
Valencia CF
06/11

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Villarreal CF and RCD Mallorca with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest Villarreal CF and RCD Mallorca news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.