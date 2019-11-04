LIVE

Hapoel Tel Aviv - Maccabi Haifa

Ligat Japanika - 4 November 2019

Ligat Japanika – Follow the Football match between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:15 on 4 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Haifa. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

