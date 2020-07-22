Lighthouse derby win moves Genoa closer to safety, Brescia relegated

Genoa moved closer to safety when they beat neighbours Sampdoria 3-1 in the Lighthouse Derby on Wednesday while Brescia were relegated after one season in Serie A following a 3-1 loss to fellow strugglers Lecce.

Domenico Criscito fired Genoa in front from a penalty in the 22nd minute after Goran Pandev was tripped by Omar Colley but Manolo Gabbiadini equalised for Samp 10 minutes later when Karol Linetty's shot rebounded straight to him.

Lukas Lerager thought he had put Genoa back in front before halftime but his goal was disallowed for a foul in the buildup after a long VAR review.

Transfers Arsenal to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract worth £250,000-per-week - Paper Round AN HOUR AGO

However, there was no mistake in the 72nd minute when Filip Jagiello won possession and pulled the ball back for Lerager to score.

Genoa, Italy's oldest professional club, have 36 points with three games to play and are one place above the relegation zone with a four-point cushion over Lecce who remained in deep trouble despite beating Brescia.

Gianluca Lapadula took advantage of a free header to put Lecce ahead in the 22nd minute and then scored from a rebound 10 minutes later after starting the move himself.

Daniele Dessena pulled one back for Brescia after a huge scramble just after the hour before Riccardo Saponara finished off a counter-attack to add the third in the 70th minute.

Brescia, one off the bottom with 24 points, joined already-relegated SPAL in Serie B next season.

Torino, 15th with 38 points, drew 1-1 at home to Verona as Simone Zaza's header for the hosts cancelled out Fabio Borini's penalty.

Football Inter twice hit post in frustrating 0-0 draw with Fiorentina AN HOUR AGO