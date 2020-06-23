Football

Lightning strikes again for unhappy Genoa

ByReuters
40 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Parma striker Andreas Cornelius scored a hat-trick against Genoa for the second time this season and goalkeeper Luigi Sepe saved a penalty for the second game running as they romped to a 4-1 away win in Serie A on Tuesday.

Cornelius, who became the third player in Serie A history to score hat-tricks in both games against the same opponents, swept home Gervinho's pass in the 18th minute to open his account.

Genoa won a penalty on the half hour but Sepe, who saved an Andrea Belotti penalty in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Torino, pushed Domenico Criscito's shot onto the post and, three minutes later, Cornelius fired the second for the visitors.

The Dane completed his hat-trick eight minutes after the restart to follow up the three he scored in the 5-1 win earlier this season.

Genoa were awarded another penalty just before the hour and, this time, Iago Falque took it and converted but Dejan Kulusevski drilled in a fourth for Parma with three minutes left.

Parma climbed to seventh with 39 points, ahead of AC Milan on goal difference, while Genoa are 17th, with only goal difference keeping them out of the relegation zone.

Torino captain Belotti ended an eight-game scoring drought to give his side a 1-0 win at home to Udinese in a game featuring two teams in the lower half of the table.

The player known as the Rooster, who last hit the target on Jan. 5 against AS Roma, scored from a narrow angle in the 16th minute to give his team a valuable three points. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

