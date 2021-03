Football

Ligue 1 football news - PSG players 'concerned' after shock robberies - Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday indicated that a robbery at the home of Angel Di Maria, while the Argentina winger was playing in their home defeat against relegation-threatened Nantes, affected his team's performance. Intruders managed to sneak into Di Maria's home in the Parisian suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine on Sunday without being noticed.

