Football

Ligue 1 news - 'A great joy' - Mauricio Pochettino hails return of PSG superstar Neymar

Brazil striker Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad after five-and-a-half weeks out through injury. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino announced the news at his pre-match conference on Saturday ahead of the crucial Ligue 1 clash away to Lyon on Sunday.

00:00:40, an hour ago