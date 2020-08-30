Badiashile pounced on a loose ball in the box from a free kick in the first half to volley home the winner and Monaco held on despite having Youssouf Fofana sent off in the first minute of the second half for a second bookable offence.

Nantes were reduced to nine men as they beat Nimes 2-1 with two first-half goals but their defence was severely tested when goalscorer Imran Louza was shown a straight red in the 47th minute.

Their left back Fabio was then also dismissed late on for a second yellow card offence.

Nimes had nine shots on target, with Zinedine Ferhat reducing the deficit 12 minutes after the restart, but Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont made eight saves to ensure his team secured all three points.

Meanwhile, Lille came away from Reims with a 1-0 win when winger Jonathan Bamba let fly with a strike from the edge of the box that beat goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic and crept in at the near post.

St Etienne beat Lorient 2-0 thanks to a double from Romain Hamouma with Arnaud Nordin assisting both goals while Girondins de Bordeaux also won 2-0 at Angers with first-half goals scored just two minutes apart by Josh Maja and Toma Basic.

Nice remain top of the standings with two wins from two while defending champions Paris St Germain are yet to start their campaign after losing the Champions League final last weekend.

Brest host Olympique de Marseille later on Sunday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Ian Chadband)

