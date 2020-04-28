Football
Ligue 1

Ligue 1 season 'set to be cancelled'

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé

Image credit: Getty Images

Tom Adams
ByTom Adams
an hour ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
@tomEurosport

The Ligue 1 season will be cancelled as French football instead attempts to restart in August, according to reports on Tuesday afternoon.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is expected to announce that no sporting events, even behind closed doors, will be permitted until August as France continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

France is currently in lockdown until May 11 and Philippe is set to outline further measures which will be taken to protect the French population against COVID-19.

Ligue 1 clubs had held out hopes of a return at some point in June alongside the top flights in Italy and England, with the Bundesliga planning to be back as early as May 9 pending government approval.

But a L’Equipe reporter is now detailing that the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons will both be cancelled.

The Eredivisie season was cancelled last week, with no promotion or relegation and no title awarded.

More to follow…

FootballLigue 1
