Unai Emery exclusive: Neymar has a huge heart but he must focus

Unai Emery appeared on 'Confinados', Eurosport Spain’s football vodcast, where he exclusively spoke about his time coaching Neymar.

The 48-year-old has been without a club since he was sacked by Arsenal in November 2019, and told 'Confinados' that his preference would be to return to coaching in Spain but was open to opportunities arising elsewhere.

Emery has previously coached in Spain, Russia and France, winning two Coupe de Frances, two Coupe de la Ligues and one Ligue 1 title with a PSG team led by Brazilian star Neymar.

Asked about the difficulties of coaching the Brazilian, Emery told 'Confinados' that the 28-year-old had the potential to supersede Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s best but had to focus fully on football.

“Neymar has a huge heart, you also have to understand people [and] empathise,” began Emery.

His type of life is [that of a] star, but he has a very good heart.

“A sports career is short, so [it is important to be] able to focus on moments that your profession requires.

“Neymar must be told: 'Take advantage of these moments where you can be the best in the world, because you have the ability.'

“I have always said that it has been an honour for me to work with him for a year - at a football level he is so impressive [in] training sessions [and] matches.”

Neymar moved to PSG in 2017 for a world-record fee, but speculation continues to mount that he could return to Barcelona, something Emery would like to see.

“Now that I am in Spain I would like the best players to be there,” added Emery.

“I would like Messi to continue, that Cristiano had not left, that Neymar returns. Having those players in our League makes us bigger.”

