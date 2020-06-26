Football
Ligue 1

Amiens and Toulouse relegated as FFF confirms 20-club Ligue 1

Toulouse Football Club

Image credit: Getty Images

Reuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The next Ligue 1 season will be played with 20 clubs, the French football federation (FFF) confirmed on Friday as it buried all hopes of Amiens and Toulouse to stay in the top flight.

Both clubs were relegated when the season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 crisis.

However, the Stade council, France's highest administrative court, earlier this month had suspended their relegations, demanding the French league rethink its format for 2020-21.

Regis Gurtner, Amiens

Image credit: Getty Images

However, French league clubs on Tuesday voted to maintain Ligue 1 at 20 clubs next season.

On Friday, the French federation said in a statement that the 2020-2024 convention between the FFF and the League, which featured an article that states Ligue 1 is to be played with 18 to 20 clubs only, had been approved.

